ST. MARYS - As pandemic restrictions have limited public events including a variety of performances, St. Marys Area High School music and theatre students and teacher Adam Brooks embarked on a project to bring musical entertainment back to the stage.
Recently the school debuted their "10-Minute Musicals" project consisting of three small musicals featuring different scenes, solos, dance, music, blocking, sets, costumes, and everything a spectator would normally find in a full-length stage production.
“If the pandemic has taught us anything, it's to use our creativity and to think ‘outside the box.’ Since we were not preparing and practicing for a full-length stage musical this year, I thought that we could try something else,” Brooks said.
Nine student cast members performed in three shows including “Franklin Pierce: Dragon Slayer” featuring Bryannah Bogacki and Izzy Benjamin, both seniors; “Pellets, Cherries, and Lies: The Pac Man Story” featuring Sara Kleppinger, Will VanSlander, both seniors, Lexi Silvis, a junior, Abigail Pociask, a sophomore, Bryannah Bogacki, Izzy Benjamin (senior), and Brandon Vollmer, a sophomore; and “The Almost InLaws” featuring Will VanSlander, Sara Kleppinger , Megan Kleppinger, a junior, and Marissa Matangelo, a junior.