ST. MARYS - Seven St. Marys Area High School students recently advanced to the DECA State Career and Development Conference being held in Hershey Feb 22-24.

The students recently competed in the DECA District One competition at Penn State DuBois where they qualified to advance to the state competition. Among the participating schools were those from St. Marys, Ridgway, Brockway, DuBois, McDowell, Smethport and the Warren County Career Center. 

