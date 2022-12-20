ST. MARYS - Seven St. Marys Area High School students recently advanced to the DECA State Career and Development Conference being held in Hershey Feb 22-24.
The students recently competed in the DECA District One competition at Penn State DuBois where they qualified to advance to the state competition. Among the participating schools were those from St. Marys, Ridgway, Brockway, DuBois, McDowell, Smethport and the Warren County Career Center.
Among the winning SMAHS students were:
•Alexis Asti and Paige Bauer - first place in Hospitality Services Team Decision Making
•Becca Gnan - second place in Restaurant and Food Services Management
•Ella Hager - first place in Apparel and Accessories Marketing
•Vinnie Lenze - first place in Entrepreneurship
•Rylee Nicklas - first place in Retail Merchandising
•Logan Saline - second place in Quick Serve Restaurant Management
•Alexis Whitesell - first place Automotive Services Marketing