ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area High School paid tribute to two local servicemen during their Veterans Day Assembly on Friday afternoon.
A special plaque was dedicated in memory of U.S. Army veterans Ed Greenawalt and Jim Steinbiser, both whom served in Vietnam and were also graduates of SMAHS. Each of the veteran’s spouses were invited onstage to unveil the plaque which will be incorporated into the school’s Armed Forces memorial. They were also presented with a special medal commemorating the event along with an SMAHS Dutch blanket.
SMAHS Principal Joe Schlimm said both men were frequent visitors to the high school often speaking with the social studies classes about their military service. They both also attended many of the Veterans Day Assembly events.
While Greenawalt was drafted into the Army, Steinbiser opted to enlist. Greenawalt was injured twice during his deployment to Vietnam as a field artillery crewman, earning him two Purple Heart Awards. Steinbiser served a military policeman near the border of Laos.
Following their discharge from the Army, both men dedicated themselves to veterans causes. Steinbeiser joined a group in 2003 which traveled to Vietnam in an effort to show the children of Vietnam veterans where their fathers were killed in action during the war.
“It is important that we tell their story,” Schlimm said.