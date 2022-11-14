ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area High School paid tribute to two local servicemen during their Veterans Day Assembly on Friday afternoon. 

A special plaque was dedicated in memory of U.S. Army veterans Ed Greenawalt and Jim Steinbiser, both whom served in Vietnam and were also graduates of SMAHS. Each of the veteran’s spouses were invited onstage to unveil the plaque which will be incorporated into the school’s Armed Forces memorial. They were also presented with a special medal commemorating the event along with an SMAHS Dutch blanket. 

