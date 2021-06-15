ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area High School received accolades from the state as they were among 27 high schools across the commonwealth to receive the Governor’s Civic Engagement Award.
The GCEA program, now in its fourth year, encourages Pennsylvania high school students to participate in elections by voting, organizing voter registration drives and volunteering as poll workers.
SMAHS ramped up their voter registration efforts by hosting two events during the 2020-2021 school year. In the fall they had 44 students register, along with an additional 31 students earlier this month during a participatory budgeting election conducted at the school. In total SMAHS succeeded in registering to vote 92 out of 148 eligible students or 62%.
“We are very proud of the number of SMAHS students who feel as though our democracy is worth involving themselves in,” said Christine Woodford, an SMAHS teacher who oversaw the voter registration initiative .