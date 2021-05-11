ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area High School is working on a voter registration initiative in an effort to earn the Governor’s Civic Engagement Award.
There are two options for the award. The gold level is presented to schools where 85% of eligible students register to vote, while the silver level award is schools registering 65% of eligible students.
Chris Woodford, an SMAHS teacher, is overseeing the initiative. She was informed about the award by Kim Frey, director of the Elk County Elections Office, who said it was worth looking into.
“We are trying to get ourselves up to the 85%,” Woodford said. “It’s possible and definitely achievable.”