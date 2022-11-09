St. Marys Area High School Holiday Bazaar

Shoppers look over seasonal wreaths sold by one of the many vendors at the annual St. Marys Area High School Holiday Bazaar set to take place Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m.

 

 File photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area High School Holiday Bazaar has become a very popular event throughout its 40-year history drawing in a large number of vendors and even more shoppers. 

“It’s an exciting time for both the participating vendors and shoppers as it's a well anticipated show in Elk County,” said Laura Antonelli, event coordinator and band parent. 

