ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area High School Holiday Bazaar has become a very popular event throughout its 40-year history drawing in a large number of vendors and even more shoppers.
“It’s an exciting time for both the participating vendors and shoppers as it's a well anticipated show in Elk County,” said Laura Antonelli, event coordinator and band parent.
The bazaar is set for Saturday from 9 a.m.-3 p.m. at SMAHS with proceeds benefitting the SMAHS marching band, drumline, indoor and outdoor color guard and dance team.
This year’s 159 vendors will once again be situated throughout the high school’s gymnasium, cafeteria and many hallways. The event books quickly with vendors, a majority of which have returned year after year. Antonelli said this year’s event is booked to capacity with the 159 vendors utilizing all 246 spaces allowed for the event.
Vendors can begin setting up on Friday from 6-8:30 p.m. and/or at 7 a.m. on Saturday.
Antonelli noted the date for this year’s event is a week earlier than in past years. This was due to a conflict with a band competition.
Among some of the items being sold this year are home decor including wreaths, wood signs, ornaments, wood floral arrangements, handcrafted furniture, stained glass items, pottery, wildlife and landscape photography, engraved/etched glass and other items, holiday items and seasonal crafts, candles and wax melts, bath and body items, coffee mugs and tumblers, paper crafts, greeting cards, jewelry, toys, incense, healing crystals, pens and keychains.