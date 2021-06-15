ST. MARYS - Members of the St. Marys Area High School Class of 2021 capped off their high school careers on Friday evening during the school’s 125th annual commencement program.
A picturesque evening lent for an ideal back drop for the program which took place on the football field of Dutch Country Stadium. Parents, family and friends of the graduates filled the home bleachers while another large group positioned lawn chairs on both sides of the central student section.
Friday’s ceremony marked the second consecutive year the school opted to host their commencement program outdoors. Students and faculty gathered at the rear of the field and processed in pairs down the center portion of the seating area which was indicated with 2021 painted on the field.
Lindsey Benjamin, class vice-president, acted as the Mistress of Ceremonies as she greeted her fellow graduates along with family, friends, school administrators and school board members. She also introduced the evening’s student speakers, Salutatorian Lucas Huff, Valedictorian Dominic Aiello and Class President Aidan Bobik.