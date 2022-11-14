SMAHS honors local veterans with special assembly

ST. MARYS - During the St. Marys Area High School Veterans Day Assembly, students and faculty voiced their appreciation for local veterans and the sacrifices made by them and their families for our nation.
An opening song was performed by the SMAHS Concert Band followed by the posting of colors from members the St. Marys Servicemen’s Detail color guard unit as they marched into the auditorium and processed to the stage.
“This assembly is important to both our school and the community,” stated SMAHS Principal Joe Schlimm.
Carter Chadsey, an SMAHS senior, acted as the event emcee. Fellow senior, Eli Rippey, then read a portion of the 2022 Veterans Day Presidential Proclamation recognizing the nation’s 19 million veterans.
A new portion of the assembly featured members of the SMAHS National Honor Society as they each recognized a veteran special to them by reading their name, branch of service and rank.