SMAHS honors local veterans with special assembly

Local veterans salute the flag during the playing of the national anthem during Friday’s Veterans Day Assembly at SMAHS. 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - During the St. Marys Area High School Veterans Day Assembly, students and faculty voiced their appreciation for local veterans and the sacrifices made by them and their families for our nation. 

An opening song was performed by the SMAHS Concert Band followed by the posting of colors from members the St. Marys Servicemen’s Detail color guard unit as they marched into the auditorium and processed to the stage. 

