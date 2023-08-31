ST. MARYS - Visitors to St. Marys Area High School may notice a new sign-in system recently put in place utilizing QR codes.

The black and white squares full of patches and spaces can be found on flyers,  historical or landmark signs, television shows and commercials, and more often inviting people to “scan” them with their cell phone to obtain more information. These QR codes have now made their way into the St. Marys Area School District system as they are becoming a popular and convenient way to track and share information. 

Recommended for you