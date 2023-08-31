ST. MARYS - Visitors to St. Marys Area High School may notice a new sign-in system recently put in place utilizing QR codes.
The black and white squares full of patches and spaces can be found on flyers, historical or landmark signs, television shows and commercials, and more often inviting people to “scan” them with their cell phone to obtain more information. These QR codes have now made their way into the St. Marys Area School District system as they are becoming a popular and convenient way to track and share information.
QR codes instantly connect users to a Google form and invites them to answer a few short questions. This data can be quickly and easily tracked by office staff who can then export the information to a spreadsheet which is easily reviewed, sorted, printed and shared.
“In an effort to increase efficiency in standard practices while also being flexible with the changing trends of technology, the SMAHS is revamping its sign-in/sign-out procedures,” said SMASD Assistant Superintendent Chrissy Kuhar.
Colorful signs are now posted outside the office displaying several QR codes indicating various sign-in purposes including a pink sheet for tardy students sign-in, a yellow sheet for work study students sign-out and a blue sheet for general student sign-out. A red sheet is positioned separately for SMAHS faculty and visitor sign-in and sign-out.
The new system eliminates the need for students, staff and guests to sign-in and out on paper pages inside binders which were situated outside the front desk of the main office. Kuhar noted the immediate nature of these features alone will assist the office staff in quickly and efficiently running needed reports, while also eliminating unnecessary paper use.