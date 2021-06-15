ST. MARYS - Recently 35 Saint Marys Area High School students were inducted into the National Honor Society.
The school hosted its annual ceremony last week in which the following new members were inducted:
Andrea Adamski, Holly Anthony, Daulton Bauer, Payton Bauer, Brian Blake, Kailyn Blake, Grayson Bona, Conner Bullers, Ava Buzzard, Isabelle Caskey, Nick Croyle, Thomas Defilippi, Olivia Dunmire, Abigail Erich, Rachel Fleming, Melina Fox, Emma
Gavazzi, Anthony Guido, Sarah Heary, Mia Kline, Anthony Lewis, Davan Lion, Emily Mahoney, Anna Mattivi, Lilian Mosier, Lauren Mosier, Zachary Mosier, Dorrie Olay, Emily Ritter, Sydney Shaw, Rachel Snyder, Katlyn Stauffer, Ian Timchak, Alex Vollmer and Morgan Wiest.
During the ceremony another group of students were recognized as being inducted into the National Technical Honor Society. They included Brady Bouch, Faith Ehrensberger, Katherine Garverick, Carlee Ginther, Kyla Johnson, Jade Lindemuth, Meghan McGonnell, Lindsey Quagliani, Gina Salvaggio and Olivia Sullivan.
A total of 50 members of the SMAHS Class of 2021 are involved in the National Honor Society.