St. Marys Area High School held its annual induction ceremony for the Dr. Walter Black Chapter of the National Honor Society and the Mr. Dennis J. Driscoll Chapter of the National Technical Honor Society on Tuesday evening.
To be considered for membership and to maintain membership in the National Honor Society, students must maintain an overall 95% weighted GPA (grade point average) through their high school career, complete a minimum of 25 hours of community service each year of membership, and participate in the society's projects.