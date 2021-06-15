ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area High School Class of 2021 leaders recapped their high school careers along with putting their senior year in perspective during the school’s annual commencement program on Friday evening.
Inside Dutch Country Stadium, family and friends were eager to gather to celebrate the hard work their children, relatives and friends had accomplished.
Valedictorian Dominic Aiello emphasized the class’s ability to adapt, especially over the past two years.
“It is, perhaps, the information not written in a book that will benefit us most in the future. If there is one skill that I think this class has mastered it would be our ability to adapt to any situation that confronts us,” Aiello said.
Among the examples Aiello cited of how the class has adapted through the years was during their freshman year transition into high school, learning to navigate an increased amount of homework in tenth grade, then experiencing the pandemic in their junior year.