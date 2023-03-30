ST. MARYS - The curtain is set to open this evening on St. Marys Area High School Music Department’s production of Les Miserables.
The epic and emotional sage is set in 1815 France as Jean Valjean is released from prison after serving 19 years for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his family. While on parole Valjean fails to show up to his parole hearing resulting in Inspector Javert pursuing him. Valjean changes his identity, becoming mayor and a factory owner as well as adopting an orphan, Cosette, the daughter of one of his former factory workers. The show follows Valjean and Cosette’s adventures as they allude Javert while navigating the turmoil of early 19th century France.
Past musicals staged by SMAHS have included "Shrek", "Willy Wonka", "Into the Woods", and "The Little Mermaid”, all of which have been fun, interesting, and generally happy shows. Adam Brooks, SMAHS musical director and orchestra conductor, said he wanted a "change of scenery" so to speak and chose a musical that was both interesting, familiar, but also a bit darker and deeper than what they have historically performed.
“Les Miserables has some very thoughtful, mature, and meaningful themes and scenes. I wanted our students to experience something a bit bolder than what we have done in the past,” Brooks said.
He added this is definitely a different style of musical than they are used to, but it will be just as entertaining as any other show they have performed.
Additional show dates are Friday and Saturday. Doors open each night at 6:30 p.m. with performances starting at 7 p.m.