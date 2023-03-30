ST. MARYS - The curtain is set to open this evening on St. Marys Area High School Music Department’s production of Les Miserables. 

The epic and emotional sage is set in 1815 France as Jean Valjean is released from prison after serving 19 years for stealing a loaf of bread to feed his family. While on parole Valjean fails to show up to his parole hearing resulting in Inspector Javert pursuing him. Valjean changes his identity, becoming mayor and a factory owner as well as adopting an orphan, Cosette, the daughter of one of his former factory workers. The show follows Valjean and Cosette’s adventures as they allude Javert while navigating the turmoil of early 19th century France. 

