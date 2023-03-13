Photo submitted
Three St. Marys Area High School Choir students participated in the PMEA Region II Chorus Festival in Meadville on February 22-24. Brandon Vollmer, Ryle Nicklas practiced, auditioned, and performed a truly remarkable concert! The choir was under the direction of Dr. James Niblock from Allegheny College and featured songs throughout history and cultures including "Cantique de Jen Racine", "Miss Jane Austen", "The Ghost of Molly McGuire", and "Ride the Chariot". A special congratulations to Carmen Kopp for placing fourth chair in the Alto 1 section and earning a spot in the PMEA All-State Choir in April.