SMAHS to replace pool boiler with newer version

ST. MARYS - With significant buildings and grounds projects slated within the St. Marys Area School District, Superintendent Harley Ramsey is hoping the implementation of a Citizens Advisory Committee will garner input from residents with expertise in varying fields regarding those projects.
“We owe it to the taxpayers to take an informed approach in creating a triage list,” Ramsey said.
He added this group will help the district continue its facilities plan in helping to manage those expenses over time. Ramsey plans to bring a list of names of potential committee members to the board for their October meeting.
The list of projects were compiled following a recent Guaranteed Energy Savings Agreement conducted by the McClure Company, based in Harrisburg. In the past the district has conduct-ed extensive renovations under the same type of agreement.
Among the first of those projects is the replacement of the St. Marys Area High School pool boiler, which was unanimously approved by the SMASD Board of School Directors during their Monday meeting. The project will be funded with capital reserves monies.