SMAHS to replace pool boiler with newer version

Shown is the SMAHS pool boiler which is slated to be replaced with a new updated version of the equipment. 

ST. MARYS - With significant buildings and grounds projects slated within the St. Marys Area School District, Superintendent Harley Ramsey is hoping the implementation of a Citizens Advisory Committee will garner input from residents with expertise in varying fields regarding those projects.  

“We owe it to the taxpayers to take an informed approach in creating a triage list,” Ramsey said.

