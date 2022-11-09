ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area High School is inviting local veterans to join them during their annual Veterans Day ceremony on November 11.
This year marks the return of the school’s Veterans Day celebration after a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The ceremony begins at 1 p.m. in the high school auditorium.
“We recognize and honor the sacrifices our veterans have made in defense of our freedoms. We proudly salute all that have served, especially our local veterans, “ said SMAHS Assistant Principal Joe Schlimm.
During each ceremony the school community pays special tribute to military service members. This year the honorees include the late Ed Greenawalt and the late Jim Steinbiser, both Vietnam veterans. Previous honored veterans have included Jerry Sain, John Paropacic, John Showers, Todd Parisi, Adam Wolfel, Ricky Herzing, Fox Twp Vietnam Veterans, and members of the St. Marys Servicemen’s Detail.