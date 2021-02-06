featured
SMAHS wears red in support of women’s heart health
- Amy Cherry
Faculty and staff at St. Marys Area High School donned red on Friday in recognition of National Wear Red Day, an initiative to raise awareness and support women’s heart health.
February is the ideal time for Americans to focus on their hearts as this month marks American Heart Month, a federally designated event.
The first American Heart Month took place in February 1964 and was proclaimed by President Lyndon B. Johnson via a proclamation issued on December 30, 1963.
While COVID-19 has taken a devastating toll across the globe, it is important to note that cardiovascular disease remains the leading cause of death worldwide.
Historically, women have been left out of or significantly underrepresented in clinical research – the lifesaving information needed to treat heart disease and stroke – generally due to a lack of understanding around biological differences between genders.
Go Red For Women, which launched in 2004, is the American Heart Association’s (AHA) national movement to end heart disease and stroke in women, as the disease is often thought to be associated more with males than females.
