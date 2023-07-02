ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors unanimously approved their 2023-24 budget which includes a tax increase.
The tax increase of 1.96 mils is equal to a $58 increase on the annual median assessed home.
Updated: July 2, 2023 @ 10:24 pm
ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District Board of Directors unanimously approved their 2023-24 budget which includes a tax increase.
The tax increase of 1.96 mils is equal to a $58 increase on the annual median assessed home.
The general fund budget consists of expenditures of $34,459,008. Superintendent Harley Ramsey said the district is doing more with less staff which he believes they have been very effective at as multiple teacher retirements are not being replaced as well as not replacing some Act 93 positions.
Ramsey noted there is a significant Increase in liability insurance premiums, and increased health premiums, noting the $3.8 million in healthcare costs incurred by the district.
Among the unexpected costs are transportation and placement of special education students, all while keeping in mind any costs which may come about related to the district’s facilities.
