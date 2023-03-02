SMAMS planning for upcoming Mini-THON event

ST. MARYS - Now in its third year, St. Marys Area Middle School students, faculty, and staff are busy wrapping up plans for their upcoming Mini-THON event taking place March 15.
The fundraising event benefits children battling pediatric cancer through the Four Diamonds Fund, however this year organizers are adding a special push to honor a local boy, Reggie Housler who is currently battling cancer. The fundraising goal has been set at $10,000.
SMAMS teachers Dana Smith and Beth Penn co-organize the event and embarked on the journey two years ago to establish a Mini-THON event at the school in collaboration with the Team Renaissance club. Their goal is to bring awareness of pediatric cancer research.
The school is seeking silver sponsorships for monetary donations. All businesses will have their names listed on a banner which will hang in the middle school lobby. Organizers are also looking for basket donations, gift cards for prizes along with water, drinks, and snack donations for the concession stand.