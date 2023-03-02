SMAMS planning for upcoming Mini-THON event

SMAMS students are shown during last year’s Mini-THON event. 

 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - Now in its third year, St. Marys Area Middle School students, faculty, and staff are busy wrapping up plans for their upcoming Mini-THON event taking place March 15. 

The fundraising event benefits children battling pediatric cancer through the Four Diamonds Fund, however this year organizers are adding a special push to honor a local boy, Reggie Housler who is currently battling cancer. The fundraising goal has been set at $10,000.

