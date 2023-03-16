ST. MARYS - Students, faculty and staff at St. Marys Area Middle School eclipsed their fundraising goal in the fight against childhood cancer during their Mini-THON event. 

Now in its third year the event raised $18,281, well over their $10,000 goal. This does not reflect a donation from the St. Marys Dairy Queen from a Blizzard sale yesterday afternoon with proceeds being donated in honor of Reggie Housler, a St. Marys toddler undergoing cancer treatment. 

