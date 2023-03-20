SMAMS to host free drug prevention program, Reality Tour

ST. MARYS - This week St. Marys Area Middle School is hosting The Reality Tour, a program which educates parents and children about the risks and consequences of substance use.
Two opportunities to view the tour are taking place on Wednesday and Thursday evening beginning at 6 p.m. following registration.
The multi-faceted program features various stations. It will begin at 6 p.m. with a presentation, “Effects of Drugs on the Brain”, by Mackenzie Gahr, SMAMS health teacher. SMAHS students will present a skit on the topic. Next half of the families in attendance will participate in a simulation. Several SMAMS teachers will led the tour during which time students are encouraged to gather at the front of the crowd in order to better see the presentation.
The tour entails a stop with Tom Nicklas, City of St. Marys Police Department chief, in the band room; Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs) in the cafeteria; and a funeral home setup in the library.
The remaining families will attend a 40-45 minute presentation about the risks of vaping and drugs offered by Gahr in the Large Group Instruction (LGI) room. Groups will switch places at 7 p.m.
At 7:40 p.m., there will be a full group presentation with law/drug enforcement. Another full group presentation is slated for 8 p.m. featuring a recovering substance abuse addict. Both presentations are expected to last about 20 minutes, however extra time has been allotted for families who have questions for the presenters.
The event is expected to conclude around 8:30 p.m.