ST. MARYS - St. Marys Area Middle School Principal Noel Petrosky and Jennifer Tamburlin, Spanish teacher and instructional technology coach, recently highlighted the various features of Google Workspace for Education utilized by the school.
“We knew there wasn’t enough accountability for kids. We knew there wasn’t enough engagement for parents or kids. We also knew there wasn’t enough consistency with what we gave to the kids so the parents knew what was going on. We wanted to be really transparent so that everyone knew what was going to happen, if it was going to happen,” Petrosky said, during a presentation at the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors Monday evening meeting.
In the fall SMAMS created a remote website with a link for each grade level. All teachers for each grade level are listed along with the subject area which they instruct to allow easy access to users. All students were required to sign-in on the site to track their attendance. They were provided a website link to that day’s live lesson, typically held each morning at 10 a.m.