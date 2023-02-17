SMASD new logo

ST. MARYS - A new principal will be taking over the helm this spring at South St. Marys Street Elementary School, per a personnel item recently approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors.

The hiring of Pamela Yeager was approved by the school board on Monday evening with a start date on or before April 17. The salary of $93,000 is pro rated for the 2022-23 school year.

Tags

Recommended for you