ST. MARYS - A new principal will be taking over the helm this spring at South St. Marys Street Elementary School, per a personnel item recently approved by the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors.
The hiring of Pamela Yeager was approved by the school board on Monday evening with a start date on or before April 17. The salary of $93,000 is pro rated for the 2022-23 school year.
Yeager is currently employed as an elementary school principal with the Ridgway Area School District. She also has work experience as a middle school counselor, emotional support instructor, itinerant learning support instructor and as a learning support instructor in the DuBois Area School District. Her certifications include principal Pre-K-12, secondary school counselor grades 7-12, elementary grades K-6, mental/physical handicapped grades K-12. Yeager is a graduate of Edinboro University, Westminster College and Clarion University.
Current SSMSE Principal Chrissy Kuhar will become acting assistant superintendent until she completes the required superintendent certification slated to conclude in July when it is anticipated she will become assistant superintendent.