ST. MARYS - A possible threat received and investigated on Monday afternoon by the St. Marys Area School District revealed no credible threat to student, staff, or family safety, according to information regarding the matter posted to its Facebook page on Monday around 4 p.m. 

The social media post stated the school district received word of a possible threat through the Safe2Say Something anonymous tip system around mid-day. 

