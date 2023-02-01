ST. MARYS - A possible threat received and investigated on Monday afternoon by the St. Marys Area School District revealed no credible threat to student, staff, or family safety, according to information regarding the matter posted to its Facebook page on Monday around 4 p.m.
The social media post stated the school district received word of a possible threat through the Safe2Say Something anonymous tip system around mid-day.
“The school district took immediate and appropriate safety precautions to ensure student, staff, and family safety across the district,” reads the post.
The City of St. Marys Police Department, Pennsylvania State Police and the Elk County Sheriff’s Office all provided additional security as the incident was investigated and resolved.
The post concluded that the district’s emergency response process worked as designed and thanked everyone involved for responding to this potential threat in a calm and precise manner.