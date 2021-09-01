SMASD new logo
ST. MARYS - Helping nourish local students continues to be the goal of the St. Marys Area School District’s BackPack Program.
In collaboration with the Second Harvest Food Bank of Northwest Pa., SMASD recently kicked off its 2021 campaign in hopes of fundraising $15,000 in order to continue the program through the 2023-24 school year. 
The program is intended to fight childhood hunger, while also providing nutritious and easy-to-prepare foods, during times when resources may not be available, including weekends and school vacations.
As part of the program students are provided with backpacks filled with food that is child friendly, non-perishable, and easily consumed. School staff fill the backpacks which are then discreetly distributed to children on the last day before the weekend or holiday vacation.
Natalie Massing, Second Harvest marketing and media coordinator, stated the contents of the backpacks help provide the proper nutrition necessary for overall growth, physical and cognitive development, and satisfactory performance in school.

