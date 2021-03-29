ST. MARYS - Recently the St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors approved an array of items during this month’s school board meeting.
Items approved ranged from business procedures including review of various policies, business affairs such as contracts and agreements, general school affairs, and transportation.
•Approved the school district to seek a waiver from the performance component of the National Occupational Competency Testing Institute (NOCTI) exam as required by Pennsylvania Department of Education for construction trades (CTE) and health related technology due to COVID restrictions. NOCTI provides standardized and customized credentialing services.
•A bus stop was approved for 133 Timberline Road in St. Marys.
•Approved the school calendar for the 2021-2022 school year including five dates as local holidays: November 26 and November 29, the Friday and Monday after Thanksgiving; December 24 and December 27, the Friday and Monday which are the day before and the day after Christmas; and April 15, the Friday of spring break.