ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area School District Board of School Directors voted not to approve the 2021-2022 Seneca Highlands Intermediate Unit Nine (IU9) general operating budget in a close 5-4 vote during their Monday evening meeting.
Those casting a nay vote on the budget were Bryan Chiappelli, Tim Frey, Clythera Hornung, Melissa Lundin and Eric Wonderling, school board president.
The IU9 budget shows expenditures of $1,135,255.
The school district’s compiling the IU9 contribute a total of $575,294 to the budget, which consists of 50% of the IU9 budget and is the same as for the 2020-2021 school year. SMASD’s contribution is $73,289.