ST. MARYS - Despite the uncertainty of rising food and other costs, The Nutrition Group is reporting a profitable year for the St. Marys Area School District.
Ginger Williams, SMASD business manager, thanked Raybuck and her staff for keeping the food program going and helping to create a profit for the school district. Williams noted all profits go back into the school district’s cafeteria fund. As a result this year they have been able to purchase a new freezer, dishwasher, steamer and kettle. These high value items range in cost from $40,000-$50,000 each, with the most expensive costing $75,000. Williams added the lifespan of this type of equipment is very long as the have only recently had to replace equipment purchased in the 1970s.
Melissa Lundin, school board member, also commended The Nutrition Group for keeping the food costs low for students as this helps families with rising food costs at home.