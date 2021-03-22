ST. MARYS - Recently St. Marys Area School District Custodial Supervisor Dan Elder was recognized for going above and beyond throughout the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Dan has been working tirelessly in doing the jobs of three people in one day,” said Superintendent Brian Toth.
Toth specifically referenced Elder’s efforts in cleaning the school during all shifts of the day. He also noted how Elder has handled the challenge of maintaining a consistent custodial staff as the pandemic has altered the number of employees available, due to the need to quarantine because of contracting the virus or due to an exposure to it.
“Dan has helped keep the virus at bay within our schools,” Toth said.
Elder was applauded for his role in modeling the positive attributes of being a supervisor.
In recognition of his efforts, Elder was presented with a red coffee mug displaying the number 212 on it by Toth during this month’s SMASD Board of School Directors meeting.