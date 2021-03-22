ST. MARYS - St. Marys Pharmacy recently reached a milestone in providing 10,000 COVID-19 vaccinations.
On Thursday afternoon the pharmacy welcomed Ann Watkavitch of St. Marys for her second dose of the vaccine which was administered by Amy Warmbrodt, a pharmacist at SMP. This dose marked SMP’s 10,000th vaccination.
“For me it’s more about 37 years in pharmacy. This is a huge event. It’s absolutely the most impressive clinical event I’ve been involved with since I got started,” said Frank Straub, St. Marys Pharmacy owner and CFO. “To vaccinate 10,000 patients in our surrounding communities, you get kind of emotional about it since it is so important to so many people that have been so happy with what we’ve accomplished, that it’s a great, great, moment for me.”
In recognition of the milestone, several government officials were in attendance at the event including a representative from Gov. Tom Wolf’s office, State Rep. Mike Armanini (R-Elk/Clearfield) and City of St. Marys Manager Lou Radkowski.
SMP began offering COVID-19 vaccines in January. Since then they have hosted two mass vaccination clinics at Elk County Catholic High School, vaccinating as many as 1,800 people each time. At the first clinic about 40-50 SMP employees staffed the event along with other community volunteers.