St. Marys Pharmacy is now offering the booster shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine.

 File photo by Amy Cherry
ST. MARYS - St. Marys Pharmacy has begun rolling out the booster shot of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine, specifically for those who are immunocompromised.
Those who fall under the category as immunocompromised in regard for the third dose, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), include people who have been: receiving active cancer treatment; received an organ transplant; received a stem cell transplant within the last two years; those with DiGeorge syndrome or Wiskott-Aldrich syndrome; those with advanced or untreated HIV infection; undergoing active treatment with high-dose corticosteroids or other drugs that may suppress the immune system.
Immunocompromised individuals should be at least 28 days out from their second dose to receive the third dose. Molly Beimel, Pharm.D., SMP director of pharmacy, stated those who are immunocompromised have to sign a paper attesting to a condition which makes them immunocompromised.
Boosters for all Americans will begin the week of Sept. 20 and patients must be at least eight months our from receiving their second dose. 
Additionally the CDC has stated people can get both the COVID-19 and influenza vaccine at the same time. SMP currently has influenza vaccines available and is expecting to receive the high dose versions for those ages 65 and older within the next week.

