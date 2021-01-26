No longer does living in a rural area limit access to such food delivery service apps similar to those of Grubhub, UberEats, or Doordash thanks to the efforts of Doug Carnahan of Johnsonburg, who recently created the new Snackfleet app.
The creation of the app was spurred by the COVID-19 pandemic which has taken its toll on many locally owned restaurants who have seen a loss of business primarily as a result of government-ordered shutdowns of dine-in services. After speaking with local restaurant owners, many mentioned the need for such a service to Carnahan.
“We are doing this to try to get more business for locally owned restaurants, to give them a more competitive advantage,” Carnahan said.
The storefront for the business is located at 100 N. Michael Street in downtown St. Marys.
Currently the app service area is concentrated in St. Marys, Kersey, Ridgway, and Johnsonburg. Carnahan said they are working on including smaller areas which he said can be a challenge as they are usually a further distance from restaurants, increasing the mileage and time to deliver food. Eventually he hopes to launch the app statewide.
The app allows restaurants to utilize Snackfleet drivers or choose their own drivers who have registered on the app. They can also customize their available delivery times. After an order is placed through the app and the restaurant accepts it, the order is placed in a queue and looks for nearby drivers. The user is notified via texts or email confirmations as to the status of their order as to when it was received by the restaurant and the driver, when it went out for delivery, etc.
Carnahan said it is a great opportunity for those looking to earn some extra cash as drivers. Currently there are about 30 people signed-up as delivery drivers.