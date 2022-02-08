ST. MARYS - The Pennsylvania Wilds region lends itself to a plethora of outdoor recreation opportunities including the growing sport of snowmobiling.
Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) Secretary Cindy Adams Dunn’s recent visit to the St. Marys Area Snowmobile Association helped promote the snowmobiling in the region.
The appeal of snowmobiling is similar to other forms of outdoor recreation where participants can enjoy a day with family, friends or co-workers, all while taking in the varied scenery of the Pennsylvania Wilds region.
Jesse Cunningham, vice-president of the St. Marys Area Snowmobile Association, was among several of the club members on hand for Friday’s event and who accompanied DCNR staff on the ride.
Currently the St. Marys Area Snowmobile Association consists of more than 150 members. That number may be increasing as snowmobiling continues to gain popularity throughout the state.
Dunn noted that membership fees for snowmobiling clubs across the state goes directly back into the sport, helping fund grooming of the trails, bridges and grants.
“Fortunately at DCNR we are blessed with grant programs that help snowmobile clubs,” Dunn said.
Bob Kirchner, a member of the DCNR citizens advisory committee and board member of the West Creek Rail Trail, stated grant funding and private funding was used to build the trail and make the connection to Emporium.