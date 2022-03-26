The National Weather Service in State College has issued a Special Weather Statement for Elk County and a number of other adjacent counties for today, Saturday, March 26. According to the National Weather Service in State College, brief heavy snow showers and gusty winds are possible today. A vigorous upper level low pressure system will bring off and on snow showers today. Snow showers can be briefly heavy along with gusty winds up to 40 mph. Use caution if you will be driving today as visibilities will drop rapidly in heavy snow showers with a quick coating of snow. Any snow accumulation today will be mainly on grassy surfaces and will likely melt when there is a lull in precipitation.
Special Weather Statement issued for Elk County
