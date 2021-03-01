According to the National Weather Service in State College, at 5:02 p.m., a snow squall was along a line extending from near Denton Hill State Park to six miles northeast of Marienville and moving southeast at 40 miles per hour. The squall will be near Ridgway, Portland Mills and Ole Bull State Park around 5:25 p.m., Brandy Camp around 5:35 p.m., Brockport around 5:40 p.m., and Force around 5:45 p.m.
Use caution if you must travel into or through this squall. Rapid changes in visibility and potentially slick roads are likely to lead to accidents. Consider delaying travel until this squall passes your location.