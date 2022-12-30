Spitzer donates $45,200 to local charities

Pam Gerarge, June Glass, and Uno with the Elk County Humane Society received a donation of $6,733 from Spitzer St. Marys presented by Spitzer General Manager Brian Wasko.

 Photo submitted

On Friday, Spitzer Autoworld in both St. Marys and DuBois presented checks to local charities for a total of $45,200 for the We Care campaign.

Read more about it in Saturday's Daily Press!

