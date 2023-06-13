Squeeze the day: Lemonade stand open for donations

In previous years, Kaylie Bennett along with her cousins, Ethan and Owen helped customers at the lemonade stand at 346 South Ridge Road in St. Marys.

 Photo submitted

Ten-year-old Kaylie Bennett will be holding her annual lemonade stand fundraiser for St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital this Thursday, June 15 and Friday, June 16 having raised $2,500 last year.

See Wednesday's Daily Press for more details.

