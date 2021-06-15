ST. MARYS - South St. Marys Street Elementary School concluded their last week of school with a plethora of activities.
Among them was the Celebration of Success in which students were presented with various awards recognizing their efforts throughout the year.
Also taking place at the school was an Olympic Photo Jam, a fifth-grade farewell video, a surprise tug-a-war event, ice cream sundaes, and fifth grade's annual talent show. Members of the SMAHS Class of 2021 also visited the school as part of a Senior Walk through the hallways.