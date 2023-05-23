ST. MARYS - On Monday afternoon Rock Street was filled with cheerful students from South St. Marys Street Elementary School as they participated in the Parade of Nations kicking off the school’s Olympic games.
Students, teachers and staff marched from the school to nearby Berwind Park which acted as the backdrop for the opening ceremony. Each class sports their own color t-shirt and represents a different country which they study throughout the year. It is tradition that all kindergarten classes represent the United States.