St. Leo educators to attend annual conference thanks to Palumbo grant

ST. MARYS - Teachers at St. Leo Catholic School in Ridgway will be attending a premier national conference for classical educators this summer thanks in part to a grant recently received from the A.J. and Sigismunda Palumbo Charitable Trust.
The grant, totaling $7,950, will assist with costs for 10 faculty members and staff to attend the Institute for Catholic Liberal Education’s annual conference, which will be conducted at Duquesne University in July. It is typically held at Catholic University in Washington, DC. The proximity and the funding from the Palumbo Trust made it a perfect opportunity for St. Leo to continue its development as a classical academy, which began five years ago.