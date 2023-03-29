ST. MARYS - St. Leo Catholic School in Ridgway earned the top Outstanding Overall Program award during the 2023 “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing” Contest.
Contest winners were announced on Tuesday during the “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing” Expo and Awards at Maker’s Warehouse on Brusselles Street in St. Marys. The contest pairs schools with a manufacturing company at the beginning of the school year. As part of the project students toured the facility, interviewed employees and created a two-minute video showing a good representation of the company and a career pathway within that company.
The St. Leo team, consisting of students Isabella Beimel, Anne Gausman, Jeremiah Nicklas, Margaret Toncich and Neve Washburn under the guidance of Patricia Macer, teacher/coach worked with Owens-Brockway Glass Container, Inc. as part of the project. They also won awards for Outstanding Research Plan and Outstanding Videography and will now advance to the state competition taking place May 15 in Harrisburg.
St. Marys Catholic Middle School received the Outstanding Educational Value award. The team includes students Jaydon Gabler, Brady Hornburg, Matthew Reedy and Stella Stebick and John Schneider as the teacher/coach who were paired with Advantage Metal Powders, Inc.