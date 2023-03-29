ST. MARYS - St. Leo Catholic School in Ridgway earned the top Outstanding Overall Program award during the 2023 “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing” Contest. 

Contest winners were announced on Tuesday during the “What’s So Cool About Manufacturing” Expo and Awards at Maker’s Warehouse on Brusselles Street in St. Marys. The contest pairs schools with a manufacturing company at the beginning of the school year. As part of the project students toured the facility, interviewed employees and created a two-minute video showing a good representation of the company and a career pathway within that company. 

