St. Marys Airport looking to obtain grant match for new state funding investment

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Municipal Airport is being allotted $187,500 in state funds through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), however as part of the funding the airport must come up with a 25% match to those funds totaling $62,500.
The funding is earmarked for upgrades to the terminal building involving heating and air conditioning, the roof and the electrical system.
Ned Jacob, St. Marys Municipal Airport Authority board member, explained the grant consists of a 75/25 match. Other grants the airport has received, such as the one for runway repairs, have been a 95/5 match in which the airport had to provide a five percent match. Jacob said the new grant is not considered under the same category as the runway grant.
The new grant will go toward the overall $250,000 cost of the project.
“We can’t do the project without the match,” Jacob said.
Jacob said the loss of the drag races this year, which has been attributed to insurance and communication issues, was a significant revenue source for the airport. He emphasized that the airport needs to somehow get the drag races back up and running at the airport. Jacob added the upcoming Aviation Festival could bring in some funding, but not enough to cover the matching grant cost.