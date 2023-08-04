St. Marys Airport looking to obtain grant match for new state funding investment

St. Marys Municipal Airport terminal building is slated to undergo various upgrades.

 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Municipal Airport is being allotted $187,500 in state funds through the Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT), however as part of the funding the airport must come up with a 25% match to those funds totaling $62,500.

The funding is earmarked for upgrades to the terminal building involving heating and air conditioning, the roof and the electrical system. 

