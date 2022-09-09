ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area Ambulance Service are using much needed funding to purchase essential equipment including new stretchers and a mobile radio.
Recently the organization received a grant in the amount of $9,127 from the Elk County Community Foundation and the Elk County Commissioners partnership project in distributing Elk County’s portion of funds received from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA).
The funds will be used to purchase five scoop stretcher devices and mobile radios. One scoop stretcher will be placed into each ambulance. The scoop stretcher is a device used to help patients who may be suffering from a fractured hip, pelvis or leg resulting from a fall or any other injury which would make it painful to log roll them and place them on a backboard. The device comes apart in two halves and allows both pieces to be placed under each side of the patient. The scoop stretcher will then latch together at the head and foot to allow a rigid surface for the patient to be picked up and carried to the stretcher.