St. Marys Animal Control Officer position changes hands

Outgoing St. Marys Animal Control Officer Debbie Constable, shown center, accepts an award for her years of service to the city from City of St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas, shown on left, and St. Marys Mayor Lyle Garner, shown on right.

 

 Photo by Amy Cherry

ST. MARYS - It was a changing of the guard during Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting as the city recognized outgoing Animal Control Officer Debbie Constable while also welcoming Jason Powell to the position. 

Constable held the position for 20 plus years and was presented with an award recognizing those years of service by St. Marys Mayor Lyle Garner and City of St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas. The Animal Control Officer falls under the police department staff.

Tags

Recommended for you