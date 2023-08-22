St. Marys Animal Control Officer position changes hands

ST. MARYS - It was a changing of the guard during Monday evening’s St. Marys City Council meeting as the city recognized outgoing Animal Control Officer Debbie Constable while also welcoming Jason Powell to the position.
Constable held the position for 20 plus years and was presented with an award recognizing those years of service by St. Marys Mayor Lyle Garner and City of St. Marys Police Chief Tom Nicklas. The Animal Control Officer falls under the police department staff.
“This can be a thankless and tough job to be in. You’re getting involved with people who see their pets as family and it can get rough,” Nicklas said.
A number of people reached out to the department with interest in the position. Nicklas said Powell, a current St. Marys resident and Brookville native, has the right combination of background, skills and the personality for the job to be a good representative of the city.
Powell’s official start date is September 1. Nicklas stated they will familiarize Powell with the state dog law officer and the Elk County Humane Society where many of the animals involved in animal control cases are housed. Council unanimously approved Powell as the city’s new Animal Control Officer.