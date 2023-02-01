St. Marys Area United Way exceeds 2022 campaign goal

Shown at their annual meeting in the front row from left to right are: Jim Ryan, United Way vice-president; Don Fleming, UW board member and Joe Fleming, City of St. Marys manager. In the back row are: United Way Board members Rob O’Leary, Leah Whiteman, John Dippold, Pete Straub, Becky Piccolo, Doug Bauer, Dani Schneider, City Parks & Recreation director, Lewis Murray, UW board member, and Jane Olson, UW board member

 Photo submitted

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area United Way board of directors met on January 27, 2023 for their annual board meeting. The meeting was hosted by the City of St. Marys and held within the city chambers conference room. 

The St. Marys Area United Way board would like to thank the community for their generosity and support of the 2022 campaign. The United Way board is pleased to report that the community has exceeded the $170,000 campaign goal that was set for 2022.  

Recommended for you