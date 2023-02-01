St. Marys Area United Way exceeds 2022 campaign goal

ST. MARYS - The St. Marys Area United Way board of directors met on January 27, 2023 for their annual board meeting. The meeting was hosted by the City of St. Marys and held within the city chambers conference room.
The St. Marys Area United Way board would like to thank the community for their generosity and support of the 2022 campaign. The United Way board is pleased to report that the community has exceeded the $170,000 campaign goal that was set for 2022.
The funds that were raised in 2022 were made available for local organizations to apply for grant funding in 2023. The St. Marys Area United Way relies on contributions from companies and local individuals. Those donations support the financial needs of non-profit agencies that serve the health and human welfare needs of our community.
The meeting started with a brief City overview from St. Marys City Manager Joe Fleming and a presentation from St. Marys Parks and Recreation Director Dani Schneider regarding their efforts to rebuild a new Playland at Memorial Park.
Jim Ryan, United Way vice-president, chaired the meeting and presented several agenda items for discussion. Two of the most important agenda items included the voting for the 2023 grant award recipients and the vote to set 2023 campaign goal to $200,000.