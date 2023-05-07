ST. MARYS - Over the past 18 consecutive years, St. Marys has been declared a Tree City USA. This year the occasion was marked with the annual Arbor Day celebration hosted by the Shade Tree Commission of St. Marys.
Fifth grade students from St. Marys Catholic Elementary School visited Benzinger Park to take part in a tree planting as part of the celebration.
The event included a brief ceremony emceed by St. Marys Shade Tree Commission President Gail Shturtz. Toby Herzing of the Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) explained to the students what it means to be designated as a Tree City USA. Among the requirements the city must maintain to keep this title are allocating funds to care for trees in city parks and other city owned property. This consists of trimming, regular maintenance and removal if necessary.
“This is a unique opportunity that you have to be able to plant a tree and bring your children to see it in the future,” Herzing said.