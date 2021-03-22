ST. MARYS - In a 4-3 vote St. Marys City Council approved the 2021 wage schedule, not without a lengthy discussion regarding a new proposal to the schedule.
A point of contention among some council members was the proposal to add human resource duties to the city’s finance department while compensating them for their added duties from a portion of a salary which remains following a city employee’s resignation.
The city’s finance department currently consists of a director and deputy director.
ST. MARYS - During a recent city council meeting, Interim City Manager Lou Radkowski proposed the idea noting there is a gap in human resources and human resource knowledge at City Hall and that city staff deserve to have proper representation.
“This is the first step in looking at this organization and making sure the right work is getting done for the right price,” Radkowski said. “This is part of a much needed re-vamp of City Hall and having the right team in place.”
Councilman Andrew Mohney requested to table the vote in order to further discuss the topic. Councilwoman Gina Vrobel seconded that motion while Councilwoman Margie Brown voiced her agreement with Mohney and Vrobel. Both women participated in the meeting via teleconference.