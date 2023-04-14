ST. MARYS - The City of Saint Marys was recently selected as a winner for the 2023 Governor’s Awards for Local Government Excellence of Information Technology.
City leaders were invited to the 27th Annual Governor's Awards for Local Government Excellence ceremony on Wednesday in Harrisburg.
“It is an honor to receive this award as it is the first for our local government,” said City Manager Joe Fleming.
Fleming attributes the city’s efforts in enhancing its technology to better serve its residents
in earning the award. These include updates of the city’s financial system, implementation of the “My City” app, and increasing the visibility of local events.
“We have changed how we do business to provide the most effective and efficient way possible. We will continue to adapt to the ever-changing environment as we put our citizens first,” he stated.