St. Marys emergency responders honored for teamwork
The people and emergency personnel instrumental in saving the life of Scott Narehood posed for a photo during the Sunday event recognizing their valiant efforts saving Narehood’s life in September when he experienced cardiac arrest in The Pour House parking lot in St. Marys. 
 Beth Koop
Fourteen St. Marys police officers, Emergency Medical Technicians (EMTs), and a local nurse were recognized Sunday at The Pour House in St. Marys for their work in saving the life of Scott Narehood, who went into cardiac arrest in September while visiting the area.
 

