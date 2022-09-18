The St. Marys Farmers and Artisans Market has been extended one week. The final market of the season will be held on Saturday, Sept. 24 from 10 a.m. to noon in the Market Street parking lot.
St. Marys Farmers and Artisans Market extended one week
